Raksha Bandhan 2020: 'Rakhi Mail Box' introduced by Chandigarh Postal Division for minimum interaction amid Covid-19

Raksha Bandhan 2020: ‘Rakhi Mail Box’ introduced by Chandigarh Postal Division for minimum interaction amid Covid-19

Raksha Bandhan 2020: A special drive has also been organised on August 2, a day before the festival for the delivery of rakhis.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Chandigarh
Raksha Bandhan 2020: The post offices are receiving the booking of rakhis across the world (representational image).
Raksha Bandhan 2020: The post offices are receiving the booking of rakhis across the world (representational image). (Pixabay)
         

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Chandigarh Postal Division has introduced a separate ‘Rakhi Mail Box’ in post offices for minimum interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post offices are receiving the booking of rakhis across the world. There are 43 post offices in Chandigarh, 25 post offices in Mohali and 27 post offices in Ropar which comes under this division.

Senior Superintendent Post Offices of Chandigarh Division, Manoj Yadav said, “Special arrangements have been made at all the major post offices to ensure rakhis reach on time. A special drive has also been organised on August 2, a day before the Raksha Bandhan festival for the delivery of rakhis.”

“The cut-off date to sent rakhis for other states is July 25 and for within the state is July 28 to ensure delivery before August 2,” said Yadav.

Rakhis to 35 foreign countries can only be sent through speed post, he added.

Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition shortly
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
LIVE: 375 new cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 34,000
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
