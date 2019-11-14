Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot, sparks meme fest on Twitter
Ranveer Singh shared an image of himself recreating Kapil Dev’s Natraj shot and it has now sparked meme fest on Twitter.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:01 IST
Ranveer Singh recently shared a picture from his upcoming film ’83. For anyone wondering what it’s all about, the film is about the cricket team that brought India’s first Cricket World Cup home in 1983. The actor plays former Team India captain Kapil Dev and often keeps on sharing images related to the film. Recently, he dropped one such picture of himself recreating the cricketer’s famous ‘Natraj shot’.
Expectedly, it created quite a stir among people. However, it also captured the attention of the meme makers on Twitter. However, before seeing their creation, here’s what Singh posted on his Instagram.
Tweeple took it upon themselves to drop various edited versions. Here’s what they tweeted:
Directed by Kabir Khan, actor Deepika Padukone will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film.