Home / It's Viral / Rare hog badgers found in Tripura for the first time

Rare hog badgers found in Tripura for the first time

The hog badgers, scientifically known as ‘Arctonyx Collaris’, are listed as an endangered species at IUCN.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Dhalai, Tripura
The warden, D K Sharma said that this is for the first time, the presence of hogs has been recorded in the State.
Three hog badgers, an endangered species, were found in Salema area of Dhalai district in Tripura on Wednesday, according to the State Chief Wildlife Warden.

“For the first time ever, a rare species of hog badgers were found in Tripura at a village in Salema under remote Dhalai district. It is a threatened species and has characteristics of both pig and bear. It eats small fruits and animals. Last year, it was also recovered in Assam.”

“All three hog badgers’ cubs have been shifted to the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary for nurturing and two of them are doing well while one of them was in dehydrated condition and under treatment. Milk and fruits are being fed to the healthy cubs and all are under the monitoring of veterinary doctors there,” he added.

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, located nearly 25 kilometers from Agartala, is the biggest of the four sanctuaries in the state.

The hog badgers, scientifically known as ‘Arctonyx Collaris’, are listed as an endangered species at IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

