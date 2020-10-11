e-paper
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense

Shared on October 10, Richa Chadha reposted a tweet with the story of the man from Amritsar.

Oct 11, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the specially-abled man from Amritsar selling incense.
The image shows the specially-abled man from Amritsar selling incense.(Twitter@iJasOberoi)
         

Baba Ka Dhaba, located in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, received a whole lot of attention after a video about the eatery went viral. Thanks to the collective effort of the Internet, the eatery is now seeing an increase in customers. Since then, people from all across the country are sharing stories of roadside vendors with a hope that others will help them in the same way they did for the eatery in Delhi. Such a story about a specially-abled man from Amritsar selling incense caught people’s attention, including actor Richa Chadha.

Shared on October 10, Chadha reposted a tweet originally shared by Twitter user Jas Oberoi. “This gentleman affected by cerebral palsy sits outside the Celebration Mall in Amritsar and sells agarbattis to make a living. If you happen to live close by & are an agarbatti user, please make it a habit to buy from him. Thanks,” reads the caption of Oberoi’s post.

“Ambarsar! Your turn now, come together!” reads the caption of the post shared by Chadha.

Netizens promptly responded to the actor’s tweets. Take a look at some of the posts shared by tweeple.

“Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Show your power everyone,” encouraged another. Others also poured appreciative comments for sharing the story on Twitter.

