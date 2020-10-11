Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense

it-s-viral

Baba Ka Dhaba, located in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, received a whole lot of attention after a video about the eatery went viral. Thanks to the collective effort of the Internet, the eatery is now seeing an increase in customers. Since then, people from all across the country are sharing stories of roadside vendors with a hope that others will help them in the same way they did for the eatery in Delhi. Such a story about a specially-abled man from Amritsar selling incense caught people’s attention, including actor Richa Chadha.

Shared on October 10, Chadha reposted a tweet originally shared by Twitter user Jas Oberoi. “This gentleman affected by cerebral palsy sits outside the Celebration Mall in Amritsar and sells agarbattis to make a living. If you happen to live close by & are an agarbatti user, please make it a habit to buy from him. Thanks,” reads the caption of Oberoi’s post.

“Ambarsar! Your turn now, come together!” reads the caption of the post shared by Chadha.

Netizens promptly responded to the actor’s tweets. Take a look at some of the posts shared by tweeple.

Help him and pl dont bargain with them , it breaks my heart to see ppl haggling with them — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) October 10, 2020

This should turn into a massive movement and thousands can be helped..

Social media kind people should take charge...

It will be awesome — GeNeTiC hErO (@Agasthamy) October 10, 2020

“Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Show your power everyone,” encouraged another. Others also poured appreciative comments for sharing the story on Twitter.