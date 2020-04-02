e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Ruby: Hero dog we don’t deserve but need, she pets other canines. Watch her in action

Ruby: Hero dog we don’t deserve but need, she pets other canines. Watch her in action

Ruby became the source of online chatter, after a video of the dog flaunting her awesome social skills made its way online.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Ruby, the black-coloured dog, petting another canine.
The image shows Ruby, the black-coloured dog, petting another canine. (Screengrab)
         

Ruby, a dog, is the Internet hero we don’t deserve but certainly need, especially in the current times. This pooch won over people’s hearts not with her goofy antics or cute looks, but something she does to her fellow canines. She pets the other dogs that visit the same daycare as hers. Isn’t that absolutely adorable!

Ruby became the source of online chatter, after a video of the dog flaunting her awesome social skills made its way online. The video, initially posted on TikTok, is a collection of the dog petting different pooches. It’s now being shared by many across varied social media platforms.

Here’s the video of her antics shared by Twitter handle ‘We Rate Dogs’ and there’s a chance it’ll leave you with a wide grin.

Ruby has touched millions of viewers’ hearts since the video was shared. In fact, just this particular tweet has gathered over 4.5 lakh likes and more than 89,000 retweets. It has also been seen more than 7.4 million times.

While many expressed their love for Ruby, others wrote that she has great petting skills. Some also shared similar videos to show how their animal companions like to pet others.

“Ruby has great petting skills,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! I love her,” commented another. “My goodness. Dogs are so awesome. Maybe the closest example of God’s love we can get on Earth,” expressed a third. “Ruby is doing our part by petting all the good dogs while we stay at home,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Several others wrote how Ruby is the sweetest girl ever. Do you think that too?

tags
top news
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news