Ruby: Hero dog we don’t deserve but need, she pets other canines. Watch her in action

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:57 IST

Ruby, a dog, is the Internet hero we don’t deserve but certainly need, especially in the current times. This pooch won over people’s hearts not with her goofy antics or cute looks, but something she does to her fellow canines. She pets the other dogs that visit the same daycare as hers. Isn’t that absolutely adorable!

Ruby became the source of online chatter, after a video of the dog flaunting her awesome social skills made its way online. The video, initially posted on TikTok, is a collection of the dog petting different pooches. It’s now being shared by many across varied social media platforms.

Here’s the video of her antics shared by Twitter handle ‘We Rate Dogs’ and there’s a chance it’ll leave you with a wide grin.

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

Ruby has touched millions of viewers’ hearts since the video was shared. In fact, just this particular tweet has gathered over 4.5 lakh likes and more than 89,000 retweets. It has also been seen more than 7.4 million times.

While many expressed their love for Ruby, others wrote that she has great petting skills. Some also shared similar videos to show how their animal companions like to pet others.

“Ruby has great petting skills,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! I love her,” commented another. “My goodness. Dogs are so awesome. Maybe the closest example of God’s love we can get on Earth,” expressed a third. “Ruby is doing our part by petting all the good dogs while we stay at home,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

This is Lucy. She likes to pet the other pets in the house! pic.twitter.com/cnFaND7LnF — RobboyFangirl17 (@RobinBoyer17) March 31, 2020

This is Taco. We adopted my brother’s cat. Taco likes to pet the cat. pic.twitter.com/VwMhA0hNhk — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) March 31, 2020

My Cooper is constantly doing that also 🐾❤ pic.twitter.com/642yUcT0yH — Jeannie Cutlip (@jealin98) April 1, 2020

ruby is just making sure everyone knows that they are a good boy or girl — xina ✨ (@itsMaxinaa) March 31, 2020

OFFICIAL PUPPETTER RUBY — darth™ (@darth) March 31, 2020

Several others wrote how Ruby is the sweetest girl ever. Do you think that too?