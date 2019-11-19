e-paper
Russian petrol pump offers free fuel to customers in bikinis. Men give it a hilarious twist

While the owner of the Olvi petrol station in Samara must have female customers in mind while making the offer for some publicity, many males turned up in skimpy bikinis to get free fuel.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitter had a hashtag #BikiniDress on the issue.
Twitter had a hashtag #BikiniDress on the issue.(Twitter/@hizli067)
         

The offer of free fuel to customers wearing bikini by a petrol pump in Russia was nothing less than a bombshell, and many men took up the dare to benefit themselves.

The offer of free fuel to customers wearing bikini by a petrol pump in Russia was nothing less than a bombshell, and many men took up the dare to benefit themselves.

Twitter had a hashtag #BikiniDress on the issue. There were witty remarks from the Twitter users. One said: “When you change your character’s gender in a game in the middle of a mission”.

Another pointed out: “Some dudes even went the extra mile with the heels”.

“As a male in California...it’s safe to say I’d strip for a free fill-up nowadays with the damn taxes”.

A Twitter user said: “Me and the boys refuelling our government issued T-34s”. “They had to come in a group, to get fuel for their tanks, with the Russian anthem playing in the backdrop”.

One was reminded of fire hazards by seeing pictures of men in bikinis. “Those hot bodies are a fire hazard”.

