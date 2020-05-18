e-paper
Saas on tabla, bahu on harmonium, duo wins over netizens with melodious Rabindra sangeet. Watch

The duo sings ‘Sraboner dharar moto’ in a melodious tone with the mother-in-law playing the Dadra taal on the tabla.

it-s-viral Updated: May 18, 2020 17:49 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The four-minute-long video shows the daughter-in-law playing a harmonium while her mother-in-law is seen playing the tabla.
The four-minute-long video shows the daughter-in-law playing a harmonium while her mother-in-law is seen playing the tabla.(Facebook/Khola Janala)
         

A melodious duo has won the Internet by singing a beautiful rendition of Rabindra sangeet. A clip posted on Facebook shows a woman and her mother-in-law performing together and the video has garnered much praise from netizens.

Shared on the Facebook page ‘Khola Janala’, the four-minute-long video shows the daughter-in-law playing a harmonium while her mother-in-law is seen playing the tabla. The duo sings ‘Sraboner dharar moto’ in a melodious tone with the mother-in-law playing the Dadra taal on the tabla.

“Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law jugalbandi! May this kind of relationship prevail in every household,” reads the caption. Check out the heartwarming video

Since being shared on May 15, the video has garnered almost 5 lakh views and 7,000 likes from netizens. The duo were again invited by the Facebook page for an interview after getting showered with praises and good wishes from netizens.

While some were mesmerized by the rendition, others found the chemistry between the woman and her mother-in-law as something to cherish.

“Such a beautiful and encouraging relation. This made me happy,” writes a Facebook user. “Both of them are so talented. Amazing,” says another. “May this bond grow stronger with music,” comments a third.

What do you think of the duo?

