Sales double for 79-year-old roadside plant seller in Bengaluru thanks to viral photo

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:37 IST

A picture changed the life of Revanna Siddappa, a 79-year-old man who sells medicinal saplings on the roadside in Bengaluru.

Revanna Siddappa sold saplings keeping them on the surface of the road. When the picture of Siddappa sitting on the road and selling plants became viral, a few residents provided him with a table, chair and umbrella.

While speaking to ANI, Revanna Siddappa said, “I am 79 years old and I used to sell medicinal plants on the roadside of Kanakpura road. Somebody noticed me and took a picture and put it everywhere.”

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30



On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlight



Plz support this man.

“After that, I got so much help from people. I got a table to keep saplings, a chair and an umbrella. Earlier, I used to sell around five saplings but now the number has doubled,” he added.

Now we have provided table and chairs too!

Siddappa further said that he sells plants at the cost of Rs 20-30 range.

Bengaluru: Locals help Revanna Siddappa, a 79-yr-old man selling saplings on the side of Kanakapura Road, by promoting his story on social media.



Siddappa says, "I was struggling to make ends meet due to no sale but after my story got viral, ppl are coming to buy plants from me"

“I have been selling plants for the last three years. I do not want to take loan money from anyone. I will earn on my own,” he said.

He quoted a saying of Sarvajna that it will be nice while taking a loan but will be a huge task while repaying it.