Sanctuary creates dating profile for otter to help him find love. Did the animal get a match?

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:16 IST

If you’re looking for something to brighten up a gloomy day or simply in search for a story that may make you smile, then the tale of this otter named Harris may just do the trick for you.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary, a rescue and rehabilitation marine animal charity, took to Instagram to share this wonderful story. And, since being shared it has won people over.

They wrote that Harris was paired with an otter named Apricot, who, quite sadly, passed away. They were together for four years and after losing his mate, Harris “resigned himself back to the bachelor lifestyle.” So, to find him a new perfect match, the rescue centre decided to come up with a dating profile for the animal. In a press release, they shared the details about Harris in the hope that the effort will help them find him a new partner.

Finally, they received some pictures of another female otter who was also single after losing her partner. This one named Pumpkin turned out to be a perfect match.

In their caption, the rescue centre also explained that, “The introduction of Asian short-clawed otters can be nerve racking and difficult to get right.” That is why they have decided that “Harris will be moving up to Pumpkin’s enclosure to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.”

“We will be very sad to see Harris go as he is such a character but we will be keeping in touch regularly to see how him and Pumpkin get on,” they wrote and concluded their post. It is complete with two images, one of Harris and the other one is of Pumpkin.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has tugged at the heartings of people. They were elated to know about such a wonderful love story.

“Great work. Magnificent creatures,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good luck Harris,” said another. “That’s great news!! Was so lovely to meet you Harris, hope you’re really happy with Pumpkin,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the tale?