Sanctuary creates dating profile for otter to help him find love. Did the animal get a match?

Sanctuary creates dating profile for otter to help him find love. Did the animal get a match?

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary, a rescue and rehabilitation marine animal charity, took to Instagram to share the story of the otter.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the otter name Harris.
The image shows the otter name Harris. (Instagram/@thecornishsealsanctuary)
         

If you’re looking for something to brighten up a gloomy day or simply in search for a story that may make you smile, then the tale of this otter named Harris may just do the trick for you.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary, a rescue and rehabilitation marine animal charity, took to Instagram to share this wonderful story. And, since being shared it has won people over.

They wrote that Harris was paired with an otter named Apricot, who, quite sadly, passed away. They were together for four years and after losing his mate, Harris “resigned himself back to the bachelor lifestyle.” So, to find him a new perfect match, the rescue centre decided to come up with a dating profile for the animal. In a press release, they shared the details about Harris in the hope that the effort will help them find him a new partner.

Finally, they received some pictures of another female otter who was also single after losing her partner. This one named Pumpkin turned out to be a perfect match.

In their caption, the rescue centre also explained that, “The introduction of Asian short-clawed otters can be nerve racking and difficult to get right.” That is why they have decided that “Harris will be moving up to Pumpkin’s enclosure to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.”

“We will be very sad to see Harris go as he is such a character but we will be keeping in touch regularly to see how him and Pumpkin get on,” they wrote and concluded their post. It is complete with two images, one of Harris and the other one is of Pumpkin.

Take a look at the entire post here:

View this post on Instagram

We are very happy to announce that Harris has found love again! As you all know, Harris was paired up with Apricot, who sadly passed away recently after reaching an impressive 16 years of age, leaving Harris alone for the first time in four years. Whilst he appeared to have resigned himself back to the bachelor lifestyle, there’s now no female telling him how to make his bed - what a mess! Naturally otters live in pairs and he’s such a good partner that the team wanted him to be able to get a second chance of love. The search began to find Harris a new partner. The team created Harris a dating profile, highlighting all he has to offer, sending it out in the hope of finding his new perfect match. The team were delighted to receive some photos back from an otter looking for love at @sealifescarborough who also recently lost her partner. Pumpkin, a female otter in Scarborough has very recently lost her elderly partner Eric, so the team thought they would be the perfect match. The introduction of Asian short-clawed otters can be nerve racking and difficult to get right. To ensure the best chance of a new pairing getting off on the right foot, it’s best to introduce a new male into a female’s territory so that the male more easily submits to the female on first meeting. For this reason Harris will be moving up to Pumpkin’s enclosure to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible. Harris came to us from the Welsh Mountain Zoo in 2016 after being rejected by his family. There was certainly something about Harris that ticked all the boxes for our female otter Apricot, and after a few days of careful introductions they settled in beautifully together. He was a doting partner to Apricot, so when she passed away a few weeks back he was absolutely lost. @sealifescarborough are real otter experts and the team at the Sanctuary couldn’t be happier that Harris will be cared for by their animal care experts. We will be very sad to see Harris go as he is such a character but we will be keeping in touch regularly to see how him and Pumpkin get on. (continued in comments)

A post shared by The Cornish Seal Sanctuary (@thecornishsealsanctuary) on

Since being shared, the post has tugged at the heartings of people. They were elated to know about such a wonderful love story.

“Great work. Magnificent creatures,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good luck Harris,” said another. “That’s great news!! Was so lovely to meet you Harris, hope you’re really happy with Pumpkin,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the tale?

