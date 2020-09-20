Sand artist illustrates correct way of wearing a mask, impresses netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:58 IST

The importance of masks in these perilous times has been emphasized on by several people through various social media posts. Many of them have shared the message with a twist of humour or creativity that have grabbed the attention of netizens too. Adding to all those messages of awareness is a creation by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik reminding people about how to wear a mask correctly

An image of the sand art is now being widely shared on social media.

Posted from Pattnaik’s personal Twitter profile, the picture shows two faces with masks on. However, one of them is the correct way and the others isn’t.

“Wear mask properly. Stay in green zone #StaySafe #BeatCovid19 #WearAMask,” reads the caption along with the photo.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on September 19, the art has garnered over 2,100 likes along with many comments from netizens. Expressing their likeness for the post, many shared appreciative comments for the artist and his initiative to spread such an important message among the people.

Here’s how people reacted:

Beautiful way to express care kindness & awareness = masks 😷in Life are a most 🙏🏻 https://t.co/CcPqmebmy4 — Pepita Corona (@PepitaCorona) September 19, 2020

MASK, HAND WASHING, SOCIAL DISTANCING & NO CROWD .

Let's us be all safe. Let's prevent Corona. https://t.co/HZaq3pBQRs — Sasi Dash (@sasidash1) September 19, 2020

My favourite artist 😊👍👌 — Ecstatic Girl (@GirlEcstatic) September 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this sand art?