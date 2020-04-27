School in China enforces social-distancing using this creative method

it-s-viral

In China, previously the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, things are slowly returning back to normal. However, citizens, corporations, and government institutions must take utmost precautions to restrict the spread of COVID-19. In this scenario, one particular school in the city of Hangzhou has come up with a creative method to enforce social distancing norms whilst making sure the children still learn and have fun!

Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures to Twitter on April 27. They show first graders at Yangzheng Elementary School wearing ‘protective headgear’. These hats have a 3-foot-long horizontal rod, made of up soft and light materials such as cardboard or foam, attached to either side. Chow pointed out how these social-distancing friendly caps highly resemble headgear worm by Song Dynasty toppers. She took to Twitter to shed some light on the historical context of the design when writing, “The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function”.

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear



The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to the headgear that doesn’t only help children maintain social-distance but also teaches them about the historical context of their country.

One person wrote, “Wow! This is adorable and really interesting. I hope they are safe enough”. While another said, “Historical precedents used. Clever on the part of the teacher to be able to incorporate a history lesson and maintain social distancing”.

What are your thoughts on these creatively designed hats?