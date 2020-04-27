e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / School in China enforces social-distancing using this creative method

School in China enforces social-distancing using this creative method

This headgear doesn’t only help children maintain social-distance but also teaches them about the historical context of their country.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures on Twitter.
Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures on Twitter. (Twitter/@chowleen)
         

In China, previously the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, things are slowly returning back to normal. However, citizens, corporations, and government institutions must take utmost precautions to restrict the spread of COVID-19. In this scenario, one particular school in the city of Hangzhou has come up with a creative method to enforce social distancing norms whilst making sure the children still learn and have fun!

Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow posted these pictures to Twitter on April 27. They show first graders at Yangzheng Elementary School wearing ‘protective headgear’. These hats have a 3-foot-long horizontal rod, made of up soft and light materials such as cardboard or foam, attached to either side. Chow pointed out how these social-distancing friendly caps highly resemble headgear worm by Song Dynasty toppers. She took to Twitter to shed some light on the historical context of the design when writing, “The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function”.

Chow’s tweet currently has over 4,100 retweets and more than 8,100 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the headgear that doesn’t only help children maintain social-distance but also teaches them about the historical context of their country.

One person wrote, “Wow! This is adorable and really interesting. I hope they are safe enough”. While another said, “Historical precedents used. Clever on the part of the teacher to be able to incorporate a history lesson and maintain social distancing”.

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging application:

 What are your thoughts on these creatively designed hats?

tags
top news
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper