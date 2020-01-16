#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords trends. Tweets are surprisingly SFW and hilarious
Twitter is buzzing with a new trend that netizens seem to have a definite liking for. The trend simply asks people to #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords. And like most other Internet challenges, people seemed more than excited to jump in with options. And in case you think the trend will throw out some questionable results, many of the tweets are actually SFW (suitable for work) and extremely hilarious. The hashtag #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords has been trending on Twitter since morning. Tweeple suggested all kinds suggestions for #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords.
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Stevius As F*ck (@steviusthegreat) January 16, 2020
Let's nap all day.
I did the dishes #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/MmQTVglCsw— Mayor of cRaZyToWn (@ILikeItNerrdy) January 16, 2020
I love you 3000 #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/qitiz8o9jZ— Faizan Haider (@310faizan) January 16, 2020
i want biryani rightnow😋🤤🤤😋😋— umaira abbasi (@uuummiified46) January 16, 2020
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/YQ1DmF2Bo9
"I'll buy you food"#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/FfnF90zd16— 3RIAN (@_3RIAN2) January 16, 2020
"I understand personal space." #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/2BqfjOivIA— Goobijen (@Goobijen) January 16, 2020
We have many books 📚 #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/BLYJRermkg— BoltonUniLibrary (@BoltonUniLib) January 16, 2020
Popular brands like Swiggy and Netflix among others also participated in the trend and came up with hilarious examples.
Your address or mine?#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) January 16, 2020
All episodes now streaming.#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020
The 2016 IPL Final 🏆#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/8UJWd0oA5r— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 16, 2020
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 16, 2020
Tuhannu ki pasand hai? 😛#SaddaPunjab
‘Let's go book shopping.’ #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/funRlqbfsU— Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) January 16, 2020
So how would you use #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords?