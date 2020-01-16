SeduceSomeoneInFourWords trends. Tweets are surprisingly SFW and hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:58 IST

Twitter is buzzing with a new trend that netizens seem to have a definite liking for. The trend simply asks people to #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords. And like most other Internet challenges, people seemed more than excited to jump in with options. And in case you think the trend will throw out some questionable results, many of the tweets are actually SFW (suitable for work) and extremely hilarious. The hashtag #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords has been trending on Twitter since morning. Tweeple suggested all kinds suggestions for #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords.

Popular brands like Swiggy and Netflix among others also participated in the trend and came up with hilarious examples.

All episodes now streaming.#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

So how would you use #SeduceSomeoneWithFourWords?