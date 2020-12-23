e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / See you later alligator: 6-foot-long crocodile freed from a storm drain in Florida

See you later alligator: 6-foot-long crocodile freed from a storm drain in Florida

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on their Facebook page.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the crocodile poking out of a storm drain.
The image shows the crocodile poking out of a storm drain. (Facebook/@SarasotaCountySheriff)
         

Picture this: You’re a nonchalant Floridian going out for a morning stroll. Between the sunshine lightly falling on your face and the wind softly brushing your hair, you don’t have a care in the world. When suddenly, you see a crocodile’s face poking out of a storm drain.

No, we’re not describing the new plot for an IT movie, which featured the renowned creepy clown Pennywise who tormented children from various sewers. We’re setting the scene for a real-life happening that took place in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on their Facebook page on December 21. The share comprises an image of the alligator with text describing the incident. It reads, “Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog! Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this approximately 6’ alligator free himself from a storm drain. Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home’”.

It further goes onto state that, “A trapper was called, however, did not respond, so the gator was released. This happened along Cerromar Terrace in Venice”. Check out the post which has already accumulated almost 1000 shares and over 160 comments below:

If that post gave you the heebie-jeebies, then know that you’re not alone. Here’s what Facebook users had to say about the share. One person said, “Was he saying ‘We all float down here’” referencing Stephen King’s IT.

Another individual similarly wrote, “Pennywise the alligator. Where’s his red balloon?”. “Thanks for helping him, deputies. Great job,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Look who’s sunbathing: Huge crocodile found in woman’s backyard in Florida leaves netizens stunned

tags
top news
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Most cities in northwest India record ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In