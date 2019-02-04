 “Selfie of the year,” says Twitter about this viral pic tweeted by celebs
Several celebrities including Boman Irani, Anupma Kher and Atul Kasbekar have posted the image on their Twitter handles.

it's viral Updated: Feb 04, 2019 14:57 IST
“’You’re only as happy as you choose to be’. A saying that holds true for one and all!” actor Boman Irani tweeted.(Boman Irani/Twitter)

A heartening picture of a bunch of children posing for a selfie using a slipper instead of a camera has tugged on the heartstrings of many on Twitter. Several celebrities including Boman Irani, Anupma Kher and Atul Kasbekar have posted the image on their Twitter handles and many on Twitter – including actor Amitabh Bachchan - have posted their reactions to the picture.

“’You’re only as happy as you choose to be’. A saying that holds true for one and all!” actor Boman Irani tweeted on February 3. Hours later, actor Anupam Kher posted the same picture with this caption: “’Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.’”

While Irani’s tweet has collected over 32,700 ‘likes’ and more than 5,300 retweets, Kher’s tweet has received almost 5,000 ‘likes’.

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar also posted the image asking his Twitter followers if anyone knew the children in the picture or the person who clicked it.

His tweet got a reply from none other than Big B himself who asked if the picture seemed photoshopped.

Earlier today, Kasbekar replied to the tweet with a possible explanation:

Meanwhile, several people have posted their reactions to the heartwarming selfie.

“In all this negativity of today’s world, it’s amazing how children’s innocence can bring a smile to our face,” says one Twitter user. “Selfie of the year,” says another. “This made me smile on Monday morning. Thanks,” tweeted a third.

What do you think about this picture?

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:57 IST

