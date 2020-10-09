e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Shakira does the Emoji Challenge. The video is a must-watch

Shakira does the Emoji Challenge. The video is a must-watch

Shakira’s video has amassed over 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Shakira trying on an Instagram filter.
The image shows Shakira trying on an Instagram filter. (Instagram/@shakira)
         

Shakira has often entertained many with her fantastic voice and highly dance-able tunes. Now, the singer of famous tracks such as Waka Waka and Whenever, Wherever is charming netizens in a whole new way.

She shared a video on her official Instagram account on October 4. The caption of the post, which is in Spanish, when loosely translated reads, “Here’s my #ImitaElEmoji challenge”.

The recording shows her trying on an Instagram filter. Herein, the singer tries to mimic the expressions represented by various emojis. The filter then takes a picture of each of her looks places them right above her head, in the frame.

It looks like Shakira had a whole lot of fun while using the filter. Watching the recording is also quite enjoyable. Check it out:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 1.5 million likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “My beautiful angel”.

Another individual wrote, “So cool”. “Hahaha I love it!” read one comment under the post.

Many also left emojis such as hearts and clapping hands under the share. An Instagram user declared, “You’re so pretty”. Somebody else proclaimed, “Lovely”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it leave you smiling as well? Is this filter something you’ll be trying on too?

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In