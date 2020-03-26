e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor shares how to maintain physical distance the ‘Kerala way’

Shashi Tharoor shares how to maintain physical distance the ‘Kerala way’

“Wow social distancing is at its peak,” commented a Twitter user on Shashi Tharoor’s post.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on Twitter by MP Shashi Tharoor.
The image was shared on Twitter by MP Shashi Tharoor. (Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)
         
Highlights
  • A shopkeeper came up with an innovative way to maintain physical distance
  • It impressed many, including Shashi Tharoor
  • People dropped varied comments on the post

Social distancing is the norm of the day that’ll help flatten the curve. It’s advised to maintain considerable physical distance in case someone is going out in emergency circumstances – like buying essential items or visiting a medical felicity. Turns out, a shopkeeper in Kerala came up with an innovative way to do that while dealing with customers. This ingenious ‘Kerala way’ of physical distancing has impressed many, including MP Shashi Tharoor.

“How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!” wrote Tharoor and shared an image showing the shopkeeper’s technique.

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has garnered over 18,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered close to 2,800 retweets. People simply loved the idea and they showed the same through their comments. “Distance is considerably good,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Very innovative,” commented another. “Necessity is the mother of invention Sir,” wrote a third. “Great!! We all need to think innovative way to ensure social distancing and at the same time keeping the show on!!” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think of Shashi Tharoor’s tweet?

