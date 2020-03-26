Shashi Tharoor shares how to maintain physical distance the ‘Kerala way’

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:39 IST

Social distancing is the norm of the day that’ll help flatten the curve. It’s advised to maintain considerable physical distance in case someone is going out in emergency circumstances – like buying essential items or visiting a medical felicity. Turns out, a shopkeeper in Kerala came up with an innovative way to do that while dealing with customers. This ingenious ‘Kerala way’ of physical distancing has impressed many, including MP Shashi Tharoor.

“How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!” wrote Tharoor and shared an image showing the shopkeeper’s technique.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has garnered over 18,000 likes – and counting. It has also gathered close to 2,800 retweets. People simply loved the idea and they showed the same through their comments. “Distance is considerably good,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Very innovative,” commented another. “Necessity is the mother of invention Sir,” wrote a third. “Great!! We all need to think innovative way to ensure social distancing and at the same time keeping the show on!!” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

Kerala is quite innovative. — मुंबईकर (@s_ac_hi_n) March 25, 2020

Novelty and constructive way .. "Coronavirus " is teaching us all. "Survival , Safety , Sensibilities " as people share their experiences. @ShashiTharoor — harmonicka maini (@HarmonickaMaini) March 25, 2020

Wow social distancing is at peak — Johnathan (@iamjohnathan071) March 25, 2020

India's Creativity level at its best ! — Yash Patel (@yashpatel_99) March 25, 2020

