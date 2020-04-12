e-paper
Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, payment links can be fake, clarifies Nagpur police

Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, payment links can be fake, clarifies Nagpur police

Nagpur Police recently took to Twitter to put forth a warning to people to not believe in such online ads and not to click on the payment links accompanying them.

Apr 12, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared by Nagpur Police.
The image was shared by Nagpur Police. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

It’s not just the outbreak of coronavirus that India is dealing with; the spread of fake news is another menace that authorities are trying to control. The latest in the list of misleading information are online ads about the delivery of alcohol at home along with payment links which can be fraudulent.

Nagpur Police recently took to Twitter to put forth a warning to people to not believe in such online ads and not to click on the payment links accompanying them.

“Cyber Frauds have not yet stopped. Fake Wine Shop Delivery Frauds have been found on the Internet,” the department tweeted. “Don’t click on Payment Links, they can be fraudulent,” they tweeted.

Along with the warning, they also shared a screenshot of different wine shop ads claiming that they can provide home delivery service. What’s interesting to note is that despite being from different places, like Odisha and Maharashtra, the shops display the same number.

The wine shops around the country will remain closed till the lockdown is lifted. So, don’t believe in any shop claiming to delivery alcohol to your home and beware of the fraudulent links.

