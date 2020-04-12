Shops are not delivering alcohol at home, payment links can be fake, clarifies Nagpur police

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 13:49 IST

It’s not just the outbreak of coronavirus that India is dealing with; the spread of fake news is another menace that authorities are trying to control. The latest in the list of misleading information are online ads about the delivery of alcohol at home along with payment links which can be fraudulent.

Nagpur Police recently took to Twitter to put forth a warning to people to not believe in such online ads and not to click on the payment links accompanying them.

“Cyber Frauds have not yet stopped. Fake Wine Shop Delivery Frauds have been found on the Internet,” the department tweeted. “Don’t click on Payment Links, they can be fraudulent,” they tweeted.

Along with the warning, they also shared a screenshot of different wine shop ads claiming that they can provide home delivery service. What’s interesting to note is that despite being from different places, like Odisha and Maharashtra, the shops display the same number.

Cyber Frauds have not yet stopped. Fake Wine Shop Delivery Frauds have been found on the internet.



Don't click on Payment Links, they can be fraudulent. @CyberDost#NagpurPolice#alwaysthere4u pic.twitter.com/5H6dNNnK5l — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 11, 2020

The wine shops around the country will remain closed till the lockdown is lifted. So, don’t believe in any shop claiming to delivery alcohol to your home and beware of the fraudulent links.

Also Read | Exposure to high temperature doesn’t prevent Covid-19, says PIB fact check