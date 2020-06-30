Smart goat uses buffalo as ladder to munch on leaves of a tree. Video will make you giggle

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:33 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of animal videos which may leave many with the question “that happens too?” This video, recently shared on Twitter, perfectlys fits the bill of this category as it shows a goat doing something unusual.

Though old, the video again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. The video opens with the goat and a buffalo standing in front of a tree. Within moments, the goat jumps on the buffalo’s back and uses the big bovine as a ladder to get access to the leaves. The video ends with the goat happily munching on the leaves.

“That’s a smart goat,” wrote Ramen while sharing the video and indeed it is.

That's a smart goat 😁



🎞️ Shared. pic.twitter.com/gy3Do1ugOt — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 25, 2020

With over 12,000 views and close to 1,200 likes, the video has sparked giggles among people. While some took the route of hilarity while commenting, others simply used emojis to express themselves. Just like this Twitter user who shared several laughing out loud emojis.

“There is a lesson for all of us here. When your target is out of your reach, break and leap,” wrote another while drawing a life lesson from the clip. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” wrote another. “Very very very smart goat,” expressed a third. “Animals are way smarter than we think,” wrote a fourth and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?