e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Someone used a cheese slice as a bookmark and people are outraged

Someone used a cheese slice as a bookmark and people are outraged

But is it worse than slicing a book into two?

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Feeling repulsed? You are not alone.
Feeling repulsed? You are not alone. (Twitter/@LivUniLibrary)
         

Just days ago, a tweet about a man being dubbed ‘book murderer’ sparked a ton of reactions among people - especially those who love books. The man has won the title because he slices his big books in half so he they are ‘more portable’. The tweet, especially a picture of three books sliced through the middle, raked up varied opinions among people. This recent tweet by the University of Liverpool Library has had a similar reaction. The tweet is simply titled, “This is not a bookmark.” A picture tweeted alongside shows an old cheese slice (thankfully still inside its wrapper).

Feeling repulsed? You are not alone.

The tweet was shared on January 21 and has since collected over 2 lakh likes and more than 35,000 retweets - and counting. People have been posting all sorts of comments about the picture. From weird things they’ve seen being used as bookmarks to what actually constitutes as one to reactions to this strange act, people seem to have a lot to say about this tweet.

“Oh that’s where I left my cheese!” jokes a Twitter user. “I found a piece of ham in a returned library book once and cigarette butts used as bookmarks when I worked in a public library branch. The worst I’ve ever had though was a book with a note on it saying ‘Sorry my son was sick on this book, we managed to clean most of it off’,” says a Twitter user.

What do you think about this?

tags
top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news