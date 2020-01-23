Someone used a cheese slice as a bookmark and people are outraged

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:04 IST

Just days ago, a tweet about a man being dubbed ‘book murderer’ sparked a ton of reactions among people - especially those who love books. The man has won the title because he slices his big books in half so he they are ‘more portable’. The tweet, especially a picture of three books sliced through the middle, raked up varied opinions among people. This recent tweet by the University of Liverpool Library has had a similar reaction. The tweet is simply titled, “This is not a bookmark.” A picture tweeted alongside shows an old cheese slice (thankfully still inside its wrapper).

This is not a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/oy7tqM3aJv — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Feeling repulsed? You are not alone.

The tweet was shared on January 21 and has since collected over 2 lakh likes and more than 35,000 retweets - and counting. People have been posting all sorts of comments about the picture. From weird things they’ve seen being used as bookmarks to what actually constitutes as one to reactions to this strange act, people seem to have a lot to say about this tweet.

“Oh that’s where I left my cheese!” jokes a Twitter user. “I found a piece of ham in a returned library book once and cigarette butts used as bookmarks when I worked in a public library branch. The worst I’ve ever had though was a book with a note on it saying ‘Sorry my son was sick on this book, we managed to clean most of it off’,” says a Twitter user.

Indeed it is not.



This is a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/KHzxvlSTKo — Colm Ó Dúill | Doyle (@DoyleColm) January 21, 2020

I found this one in one of our libraries. pic.twitter.com/CJjlFTRHVd — Robert Stokkel (@r_stokkel) January 21, 2020

What do you think about this?