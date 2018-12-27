Spend a minute to watch this panda playing in the snow. You won’t regret it

The time between Christmas and New Year’s isn’t the easiest. The post-Christmas blues in addition to having to wait for an all new year is just too tough. This time is even harder for people who have to work through the holiday season. So if you’re someone who needs a pick me up, we’ve got just the thing you need to brighten up the dullest day. A video shared on Facebook captures a panda’s pure joy while playing in the snow. The video is sure to bring a smile on just about anyone’s face.

The video has been shared by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Facebook. While the video was posted on Christmas, it continues to win people’s hearts everywhere. It shows the panda - and its friends - rolling in the snow and really enjoying itself.

The video is just a minute long and we guarantee it’ll be time well spent. Watch:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 2,000 shares and still counting.

“I could watch this all day. I just want to get in there and play with them,” says one Facebook user. “I think if I was to reincarnate, I’d want to come back as a healthy Panda bear. They just enjoy life,” says another.

