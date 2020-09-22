e-paper
Start your day with this clip of butterflies prepping for migration

These monarch butterflies can be seen adding the colours of orange and black in a sea of green thanks to their wings.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shared on Instagram by Shedd Aquarium, the species identified in the clip is Monarch butterflies.
Painted in colourful hues, butterflies are the perfect definition of stunningly beautiful. And that’s why a video of numerous butterflies resting on various trees has grabbed the attention of netizens with their beauty. Shared on Instagram by Shedd Aquarium, which is in Chicago, the species identified in the clip is Monarch butterflies.

The video starts with a shot of an open space showing numerous butterflies sitting on branches of different trees. These monarch butterflies can be seen adding the colours of orange and black in a sea of green thanks to their wings.

“Leaves aren’t the only thing turning trees orange this fall! Monarch butterflies are preparing for their annual 2,000-mile migration to Mexico and have been seen gathering at Shedd,” reads the caption.

The aquarium also informs that the Shedd campus has four acres of butterfly-friendly gardens to help increase their numbers.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 18, the clip has garnered over 11,200 views and more than 3,600 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the efforts of the zoo to preserve the monarch butterfly species. And many were simply mesmerised at the feel-good clip.

Here’s how people reacted:

“How wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for watching out for them,” commented another. “Wow! So beautiful to see so many,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this stunning clip?

