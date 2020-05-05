Stray cat leads woman into shop to buy his favourite food. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:44 IST

Cats are the undisputed rulers of the Internet. Just weeks ago, a heartwarming story about a mama cat carrying her kitten into a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey tugged on the people’s heartstrings. The cat’s strong motherly instincts struck a chord with thousands online. Now, a similar story about another clever cat is making headlines. It details how the kitty leads a woman into a store to have her pick him up some food.

A post shared on Instagram, on the cat’s own page, shows a video of the kitty and his antics. The clip shows the stray sitting in front of a store. Once it realises the humans in front of him like him, he starts walking with them. Eventually, it’s the cat leading the humans inside the store. He quickly walks over to the pet food section and points at his favourite snack.

In case you’re wondering how a stray cat his own Instagram page, you’ll be happy to know he was actually adopted soon after the video was recorded.

Tania Lizbeth Santos Coy Tova, a teacher, who recorded the viral video, followed the cat and found out he was living in an abandoned house, reports Metro. So she brought the cat home. Now he’s called Conejo el Gato or Rabbit the Cat and has his own Instagram account.

The video of the cat has collected a ton of wonderful responses.

“What a smart kitty,” comments an Instagram user. “Wonderful! They seem to know who will listen!” says anther. “I’m so happy you adopted this sweet cat,” posts a third. “The best heartwarming story I’ve heard and seen today. I needed something cheery, and this certainly did the trick,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this smart kitty?

Also Read | Cat chilling on a clothes-drying rack proves that it does what it wants. Watch