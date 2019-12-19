Stray dog enters man’s home, he adopts it. ‘Christmas miracle’, says Twitter

it-s-viral

Christmas has always been a time for surprises. This family received their unusual surprise in the form of a furry friend. Jack Jokinen shared this heartwarming story of a malnourished, stray dog which entered his home in Philadelphia in search of a shelter and ended up being a part of the family. And, the heartening tale has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Jokinen shared a series of pictures and clips that unfolds the story of the stray. On December 14, he posted a photo that shows the sick stray sitting inside his house.

“I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here,” he wrote in the caption.

I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Apparently, the front door of Jokinen’s house was wide open when the puppy entered and took shelter inside. A surveillance footage capturing the incident also shows the puppy limping up the stairs around three at night. The video further reveals a man closing the door and locking the stray inside the house. Jokinen, while replying to the same tweet also shared the video:

Apparently my front door was WIDE open and he just walked in pic.twitter.com/okOkmcVZdr — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

Jokinen was surprised at this adorable ‘intruder’ and decided to take care of it. Realising that the dog was sick and malnourished, he made sure that it was comfortable and warm.

The dog was taken to the vet and Jokinen posted regular updates about its health on the same tweet. Lastly, he described the incident as a Christmas miracle and informed that he has decided to adopt the four-legged creature.

Here is the full story of this dog and next steps.



Please share!! pic.twitter.com/pykm5iAGqa — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

The post has garnered over 31,000 likes and lots of love from netizens. While some applauded Jokenin’s decision, many dropped their stories of meeting their dogs in an unexpected way.

You are " good people". The dog was lucky to have wandered into your home . Peace and Love to you and your family ❤️ — Lori (@LoriAMahoney) December 14, 2019

God opened your door because this pup needed you. A Christmas miracle if there ever was one. I love that you rescued this dog....please keep us all updated!😍 — Kim Petrick (@TheNovel_Kberly) December 16, 2019

Christmas miracle! — lauren lin (@laurlintaylor) December 14, 2019

😭 He found a home for the holidays — 2nd Chance U 🐝 (@SEC_CRNA) December 15, 2019

Found my old man in the middle of the road on my way to work. We’ve spent everyday together since. 💕 pic.twitter.com/r5FQcKeZNf — K. Kern (@kendraMkern) December 17, 2019

