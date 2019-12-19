e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Stray dog enters man's home, he adopts it. 'Christmas miracle', says Twitter

Stray dog enters man’s home, he adopts it. ‘Christmas miracle’, says Twitter

Jack Jokinen shared this heartwarming story of a malnourished, stray dog which entered his home in Philadelphia in search of a shelter and ended up being a part of the family.

Dec 19, 2019
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jack Jokinen shared a series of pictures and clips that unfolds the story of the stray.
Jack Jokinen shared a series of pictures and clips that unfolds the story of the stray.(Twitter/@JJFromTheBronx)
         

Christmas has always been a time for surprises. This family received their unusual surprise in the form of a furry friend. Jack Jokinen shared this heartwarming story of a malnourished, stray dog which entered his home in Philadelphia in search of a shelter and ended up being a part of the family. And, the heartening tale has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Jokinen shared a series of pictures and clips that unfolds the story of the stray. On December 14, he posted a photo that shows the sick stray sitting inside his house.

“I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here,” he wrote in the caption.

Apparently, the front door of Jokinen’s house was wide open when the puppy entered and took shelter inside. A surveillance footage capturing the incident also shows the puppy limping up the stairs around three at night. The video further reveals a man closing the door and locking the stray inside the house. Jokinen, while replying to the same tweet also shared the video:

Jokinen was surprised at this adorable ‘intruder’ and decided to take care of it. Realising that the dog was sick and malnourished, he made sure that it was comfortable and warm.

The dog was taken to the vet and Jokinen posted regular updates about its health on the same tweet. Lastly, he described the incident as a Christmas miracle and informed that he has decided to adopt the four-legged creature.

The post has garnered over 31,000 likes and lots of love from netizens. While some applauded Jokenin’s decision, many dropped their stories of meeting their dogs in an unexpected way.

What do you think of this story?

