Home / It's Viral / Student in Bihar names Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as parents in exam admit card

Student in Bihar names Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as parents in exam admit card

Authorities at Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University have launched an investigation regarding the matter.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarpur
The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of college (representational image).
The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of college (representational image). (Instagram)
         

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are residents of this north Bihar town and though not married to each other, have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near here.

Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University here were flummoxed when screenshot of a BA 2nd year student’s purported admit card, which has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Against the column of fathers name is printed Emran Hasmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.

Moreover, the name of Leone, an adult star-turned- Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the towns infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief.

We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken, the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said.

Sources in the varsity said attempts were being made to track down the student with the help of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number printed on the admit card.

