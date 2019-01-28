 Sun, seafood and selfies for Rahul Gandhi during Goa holiday with mother Sonia
Sun, seafood and selfies for Rahul Gandhi during Goa holiday with mother Sonia

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi visited Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant in South Goa on Sunday

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes said that Rahul Gandhi was having a quiet lunch with mother Sonia Gandhi. (Rachna Fernandes/ANI/Twitter )

Holidaying in Goa after a turbulent winter session of Parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi surprised patrons at the popular Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant in South Goa, where he arrived for a Sunday lunch with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul who was wearing a blue t-shirt, also posed for photographs and selfies with patrons of the seafood restaurant, who had arrived for a quiet lunch on Sunday.

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the restaurant along with relatives, said that the mother-son politician duo were having a quiet lunch, with no security guards present.

“When I asked him for a photograph with him, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill,” Fernandes said.

Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul offered to take a picture with her.

“He is too nice to be in the bad, bad world of politics,” Fernandes told IANS.

Rahul and his mother are on a three-day holiday in Goa.

According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party President and Sonia Gandhi are on a “private visit” and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.

