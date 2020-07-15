e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sundar Pichai gives a glimpse of Instagram vs reality through two pics

Sundar Pichai gives a glimpse of Instagram vs reality through two pics

Captioned “IG vs. reality”, the two pictures look quite different.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:20 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s one of the images shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Instagram.
Here’s one of the images shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Instagram. (Instagram/@sundarpichai)
         

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared an ‘Instagram vs reality’ post by sharing two different pictures that depict the concept perfectly. If you’ve ever seen an Instagram picture and wondered what must have gone into creating it, this post by Pichai is a must-see for you.

Captioned “IG vs. reality”, the two pictures look quite different - while one shows the perfect shot, the other shows what was happening behind-the-scenes.

The first picture shows Pichai, dressed in a blue shirt, smiling as he looks directly at the camera. The next image shows Pichai looking at his phone. His caption explains what he was checking at the time.

“IG vs. reality... comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes,” he wrote as his caption.

Shared some 16 hours ago, the post has collected a ton of comments along with over 2.9 lakh likes.

“Haha! Stepping up the insta game,” commented an individual. “Behind the scene story,” wrote another.

Pichai, while speaking at the sixth edition of Google for India on Monday, announced that the company would be investing nearly $10 billion into developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in the country over the next five to seven years. The event was conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Also read | Amul shares ‘Googlebandi’ tweet on Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s $10 billion investment in India announcement

tags
top news
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In