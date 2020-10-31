Surat sweet shop launches special gold ghari at Rs 9,000 per kg

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 09:28 IST

A Surat-based sweet shop has launched a gold sweet named ‘Gold Ghari’ ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched ‘Gold Ghari’--a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. The shop owner Rohan said, “It is available at Rs 9,000 per kg. The normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg.”

Gujarat: Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Shop owner says, "It is available at Rs 9000/kg. Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg" pic.twitter.com/7jkXVfCls2 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

“We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days,” he added.