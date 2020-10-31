e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Surat sweet shop launches special gold ghari at Rs 9,000 per kg

Surat sweet shop launches special gold ghari at Rs 9,000 per kg

The special ‘Gold Ghari’ has been launched for the Chandi Padvo festival.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 09:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Surat
The image shows the gold sweet from the Surat sweet shop.
The image shows the gold sweet from the Surat sweet shop.(ANI)
         

A Surat-based sweet shop has launched a gold sweet named ‘Gold Ghari’ ahead of Chandi Padvo festival.

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched ‘Gold Ghari’--a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. The shop owner Rohan said, “It is available at Rs 9,000 per kg. The normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg.”

“We have launched ‘gold ghari’ this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch. Demand is a little below expectation as market is sluggish. We hope it will get good response in the coming days,” he added.

