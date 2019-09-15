Surat to host India’s ‘first’ fart competition. ‘Best fartist’ will get a trophy

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:22 IST

“Can you fart louder, longer, and stronger,” turns out that’s what someone requires to a part of a very unusual and, according to some bizarre, contest. It’s India’s ‘first’ fart competition.

Organised by Surat residents Yatin Sangoi and Mul Sanghvi, the competition will judge people on basis of their stinkers to find “India’s best Fartists.” The event is scheduled to take place on September 22 at Surat, Gujarat.

The fart competition in which contastents will be judged on - loudest, longest, and musical farts.

“About 25 days back I was watching movie with my family when I farted loudly and everyone laughed. That’s when I thought if there’s a competition, I could be a winner. However, there are none in India,” Sangoi told Hindustan Times. “I discussed with my friends and along with one of them decided to stage an event,” he added.

Though there is no specific aim behind this competition, Sangoi tells that he just wants to provide a platform to those who wants to pass gas freely. “30 years back, people used to fart freely. However, now it’s something of an inhibition and is frowned upon by society,” he further added.

While talking about how the competition will be judged, Sangoi said that there are three categories – longest, loudest, and musical. Each participant will have 60 seconds to prove their worth. Among them, three people will be chosen as winners. The competition will be judged by a stand-up comedian Devang Raval and a local doctor may join in too.

Sangoi said that the winners will get trophies but if they can rope in a sponsor then there will be cash prize ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

People dropped all sorts of comments about the competition. While some supported it, others were simply left stunned.

“A good of converting a weakness into strength!” commented a Facebook user. “By the way who’s gonna be judge?” asked another.

Here’s how others reacted:

You are invited 🤝

FART COMPETITION pic.twitter.com/dXsi6uEM9E — Puneri Speaks™ 🇮🇳 (@PuneriSpeaks) September 6, 2019

So #Surat is hosting the first ever "Fart Competition" on Sep 22nd. 100 people have registered already!! Aaand there will be winners from 3 categories: longest, loudest & musical fart.



Sponsorships open for air fresheners & masks. 🤣#India — Mehul Gohil (@mehulgohil) September 11, 2019

Till now, about 50 people have registered for the competition – with an almost equal participation from both men and women. The fee for registration is Rs 100.

What do you think of this competition?

