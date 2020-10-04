e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'Survival of the safest,' says this post by Mumbai Police. Seen it yet?

‘Survival of the safest,’ says this post by Mumbai Police. Seen it yet?

The post has been shared alongside the hashtag #EvolveToSafety.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:46 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image was shared on October 4.
This image was shared on October 4.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
         

Masks have now become an essential part of everyone’s daily wardrobe. Authorities from across the nation often take to social media to urge people to don the protective gear while going out of the house. Mumbai Police is no different in that essence and is using their online presence to spread information about the importance of wearing masks - that too quite creatively.

This image was shared on the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on October 4. “A slight ‘adaption’ for the current situation will ensure the very gradual return to normalcy,” reads the caption shared alongside the graphic. The post has been shared along with the hashtag #EvolveToSafety.

The image depicts various stages of human evolution. However, Mumbai Police has given a novel twist to our gradual transition into modern-day Homo sapiens. Check out the post below to understand what they mean by the ‘survival of the safest’:

Since being shared on the Internet just a few hours ago, this share has received a whole lot of appreciation. It currently has over 7,600 likes on Instagram and nearly 50 retweets on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “Wow”. Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Nice”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

