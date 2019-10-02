e-paper
Swachh Bharat Mission 2019: Amul celebrates the day with message on recyclable plastic

Though the caption of the tweet on Swachh Bharat Mission 2019 is simple, it’s the accompanying illustration that has captivated tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the Swachh Bharat Mission 2019 post.
People couldn't stop dropping varied comments on the Swachh Bharat Mission 2019 post. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

On October 1, ahead of the fifth year of Swachh Bharat Mission, Amul dropped a tweet which has now left people amazed. It’s because, in its well-known creative way, the company dished out a message about recyclable plastic.

Though the tweet has a simple caption, “#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019,” it’s the accompanying illustration that has captivated tweeple.

Take a look:

People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the post. There were several who appreciated the company’s creativity and also called the post “witty.”

A few days back, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Amul dished out an animated video compilation that quickly claimed people’s attention.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:37 IST

