Swachh Bharat Mission 2019: Amul celebrates the day with message on recyclable plastic
Though the caption of the tweet on Swachh Bharat Mission 2019 is simple, it’s the accompanying illustration that has captivated tweeple.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:47 IST
On October 1, ahead of the fifth year of Swachh Bharat Mission, Amul dropped a tweet which has now left people amazed. It’s because, in its well-known creative way, the company dished out a message about recyclable plastic.
Though the tweet has a simple caption, “#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019,” it’s the accompanying illustration that has captivated tweeple.
Take a look:
#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019 pic.twitter.com/B5EoRZtWSW— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 1, 2019
People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the post. There were several who appreciated the company’s creativity and also called the post “witty.”
Nice one Amul— M.Nitin (@MNitin12) October 1, 2019
Fan of Ur creativity..Grt msg ! 👏👏— Rajni @ Hum Indians (@Rajni61594653) October 1, 2019
👏👏👏👌— Usha Sukumaran (@sukumaran_usha) October 1, 2019
Absolutely amazing— Aashish Thanki (@ThankiThoughts) October 1, 2019
Wow...you guys always come up with amazingly witty advts— Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) October 1, 2019
These small dolls with Amul convey a very good message. Amul is truly the real brand of India in every festival of India, we are all proud of Amul brand— Hemraj sarswat (@Hemrajsarswat) October 1, 2019
Well done Amul 😍— Saee (@curlykrazy07) October 1, 2019
A few days back, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Amul dished out an animated video compilation that quickly claimed people’s attention.
Also Read | Chandrayaan-2: ‘Dream lives on,’ says Amul in moving tweet on Isro’s Vikram lander
First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:37 IST