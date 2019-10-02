Swachh Bharat Mission 2019: Amul celebrates the day with message on recyclable plastic

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:47 IST

On October 1, ahead of the fifth year of Swachh Bharat Mission, Amul dropped a tweet which has now left people amazed. It’s because, in its well-known creative way, the company dished out a message about recyclable plastic.

Though the tweet has a simple caption, “#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019,” it’s the accompanying illustration that has captivated tweeple.

Take a look:

People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the post. There were several who appreciated the company’s creativity and also called the post “witty.”

A few days back, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Amul dished out an animated video compilation that quickly claimed people’s attention.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:37 IST