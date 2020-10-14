Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:30 IST

A video of Swami Ramdev performing yoga while sitting on an elephant and suddenly falling off the animal has made its way onto Twitter.

The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.

The short clip, circulating all over Twitter, shows the yoga guru performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal, however, makes a sudden move which causes Swami Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the animal. However, he can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off.

Take a look at the video:

मथुरा: गोकुल रमणरेती स्थित गुरु शरणानंद के आश्रम में हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव असंतुलित होकर गिर पड़े। बाबा को इस प्रकार गिरते देख आश्रम में हड़कंप मच गया, हालांकि उन्हें कोई चोट नहीं आई pic.twitter.com/qShJfzHzPw — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) October 13, 2020

On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.

S K Tijarawala, Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson said that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.