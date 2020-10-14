Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch
A video of the incident has been circulating on Twitter.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:30 IST
A video of Swami Ramdev performing yoga while sitting on an elephant and suddenly falling off the animal has made its way onto Twitter.
The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.
The short clip, circulating all over Twitter, shows the yoga guru performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal, however, makes a sudden move which causes Swami Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the animal. However, he can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off.
Take a look at the video:
On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.
S K Tijarawala, Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson said that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.