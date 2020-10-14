e-paper
Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

Swami Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga on it. Watch

A video of the incident has been circulating on Twitter.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.
The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.
         

A video of Swami Ramdev performing yoga while sitting on an elephant and suddenly falling off the animal has made its way onto Twitter.

The incident took place in Mathura during a yoga camp.

The short clip, circulating all over Twitter, shows the yoga guru performing an asana while sitting on the elephant. The animal, however, makes a sudden move which causes Swami Ramdev to lose his balance and fall off the animal. However, he can be seen standing up immediately and laughing the whole thing off.

Take a look at the video:

On October 12, Swami Ramdev shared a tweet about the yoga camp.

S K Tijarawala, Swami Ramdev’s spokesperson said that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.

