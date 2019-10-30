e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

‘Switch on Challenge’ sets social media abuzz. Here’s what it’s all about

Videos on Instagram and Twitter on this challenge are getting massive amount of views and likes.

Oct 30, 2019 16:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netizens are going out of the box with innovative ideas to participate in the new #SwitchOnChallenge.
Netizens are going out of the box with innovative ideas to participate in the new #SwitchOnChallenge.(Twitter/@BollywoodGandu)
         

In how many ways can you switch on a light? Turns out, there are numerous creative ways to do so. Netizens are going out of the box with innovative ideas to participate in the new #SwitchOnChallenge. Videos on Instagram and Twitter on this challenge are getting massive amount of views and likes. From switching on the light with a golf ball or soft toy to using even a lipstick to accomplish the task, people are using the hashtag on social media to share their clips.

Not only are people switching on lights in interesting ways as part of the challenge, many are sharing unique ways to turn off lights as well. #SwitchOnChallenge has garnered a lot of positive reviews for making people aware of conserving electricity and switching off appliances after use. 

There was Diwali-themed video as well.

What do you think of this trending challenge?

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:51 IST

tags
top news
