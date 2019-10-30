‘Switch on Challenge’ sets social media abuzz. Here’s what it’s all about
Videos on Instagram and Twitter on this challenge are getting massive amount of views and likes.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:53 IST
In how many ways can you switch on a light? Turns out, there are numerous creative ways to do so. Netizens are going out of the box with innovative ideas to participate in the new #SwitchOnChallenge. Videos on Instagram and Twitter on this challenge are getting massive amount of views and likes. From switching on the light with a golf ball or soft toy to using even a lipstick to accomplish the task, people are using the hashtag on social media to share their clips.
Enjoy this video of me taking on the #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/942FUulReF— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 25, 2019
Switching on in a different way is such a cool idea. Here's my favorite video among all the videos in #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/CMLPntuG4k— Prerna (@miss_cherished) October 25, 2019
must watch video.. I really enjoyed watching in the #SwitchOnChallenge trend. pic.twitter.com/PgT9zxJNdy— shreya rajpoot (@shreya_rajpoot1) October 25, 2019
Not only are people switching on lights in interesting ways as part of the challenge, many are sharing unique ways to turn off lights as well. #SwitchOnChallenge has garnered a lot of positive reviews for making people aware of conserving electricity and switching off appliances after use.
Here comes my video accepting out the #SwitchOnChallenge. Show us what you've got!
☀️ Crazy entries are on the #SwitchOnChallenge. People are so talented. Here's my video taking the challenge. #TheChicGazette
There was Diwali-themed video as well.
Watched so many unique and interesting videos in the #SwitchOnChallenge. Here's my fav entry! pic.twitter.com/Ppz1doem7y— Ved | وید پرکاش (@AAPVed) October 25, 2019
What do you think of this trending challenge?
First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:51 IST