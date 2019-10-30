‘Switch on Challenge’ sets social media abuzz. Here’s what it’s all about

it-s-viral

In how many ways can you switch on a light? Turns out, there are numerous creative ways to do so. Netizens are going out of the box with innovative ideas to participate in the new #SwitchOnChallenge. Videos on Instagram and Twitter on this challenge are getting massive amount of views and likes. From switching on the light with a golf ball or soft toy to using even a lipstick to accomplish the task, people are using the hashtag on social media to share their clips.

Enjoy this video of me taking on the #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/942FUulReF — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 25, 2019

Switching on in a different way is such a cool idea. Here's my favorite video among all the videos in #SwitchOnChallenge pic.twitter.com/CMLPntuG4k — Prerna (@miss_cherished) October 25, 2019

must watch video.. I really enjoyed watching in the #SwitchOnChallenge trend. pic.twitter.com/PgT9zxJNdy — shreya rajpoot (@shreya_rajpoot1) October 25, 2019

Not only are people switching on lights in interesting ways as part of the challenge, many are sharing unique ways to turn off lights as well. #SwitchOnChallenge has garnered a lot of positive reviews for making people aware of conserving electricity and switching off appliances after use.

There was Diwali-themed video as well.

Watched so many unique and interesting videos in the #SwitchOnChallenge. Here's my fav entry! pic.twitter.com/Ppz1doem7y — Ved | وید پرکاش (@AAPVed) October 25, 2019

What do you think of this trending challenge?

