Teacher cuts her hair after student, 5, gets bullied for her new haircut

A kindergarten teacher’s heartwarming gesture towards her student has tugged on the heartstrings of many. Shannon Grimm, a teacher at Meador Elementary School in Willis, Texas, is winning love online for going the extra mile after noticing one of her student’s was being bullied. Grimm realised five-year-old Prisilla Perez was being bullied after she cut her hair short. So Grimm decided to get cut her hair short as well. A post about the teacher-student duo has gone viral and is bringing joy to many.

“I knew in my heart this is what I had to do,” Grimm told Today. The decision to cut her long hair short wasn’t easy but she went ahead with it anyway. Her decision was not only to restore Prisilla’s confidence but also to teach the other children a valuable lesson.

“In life you’re always going to have somebody who’s not nice to you. But it’s all about what you do and how you react,” she added.

Not only did Grimm cut her own hair, she even buys matching hair bows for Prisilla and herself to wear at school.

“Ms Grimm nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month award for her bravery during a difficult time,” says the post about the teacher and student. And while Prisilla was honored, she presented her teacher with a medal for being her hero.

Since being shared on February 13, the post about Prisilla and Grimm has collected over 1,400 shares and more than 5,600 reactions – and still counting.

“This story brought tears to my eyes. What a great impression this teacher has left on this child’s heart that will last a lifetime,” says one Facebook user. “We need more teachers like her!” says another. “What an amazing thing to do. You are a true hero and I thank you for your service,” says a third.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 15:03 IST