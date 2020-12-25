The Met shares pic of over 125-year-old magazine cover for Christmas. Check it out

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:41 IST

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has shared a celebratory post on the very merry day of Christmas. The outstanding share comprises a super jolly greeting with a picture of a vintage magazine cover. The post has captured the attention of netizens and may pique your interest too.

The Met shared this picture on their official Instagram account on December 25. “May all your ho-ho-holidays be merry and bright. ⁣Merry Christmas, friends,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The snapshot shows Harper’s Weekly’s 1894 Christmas cover designed by Edward Penfield. Check out this post which shows the over 125-year-old lithograph.

If seeing that share left you gasping, know that you are not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It has presently amassed over 5,000 likes and has simultaneously garnered many loving comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “I really like it”.

Another individual wrote, “My grandma was an infant around this time in Vermont”. “Really cool!” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Many also wished others a happy Christmas. A netizen stated, “Merry Christmas”, while another declared, “Happy Noel”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did the art leave you mesmerized too?