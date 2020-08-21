e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / The one in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox played pool and gave us major Friends flashbacks

The one in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox played pool and gave us major Friends flashbacks

Could Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox BE any cuter?

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:57 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox enjoying a game of pool.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox enjoying a game of pool. (Instagram/@jenniferaniston)
         

If you’re a Friends fan (who isn’t), you probably remember how competitive Monica got during any game. Well, this video shared by both Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica on the legendary series, and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in it, is giving people similar Friends flashbacks. The two friends played a game of pool and while one couldn’t quite ace it, the other was, well, there for her.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” wrote Aniston who clearly needed some more time on the pool table to brush up her skills. Cox, one the other hand, was the adorable friend recording her bestie. “I may have had a good night... but could my friend BE any cuter?” she wrote, also reminding us of Chandler.

Posted about 13 hours ago, the video has collected over 7.4 million views and 2.1 million likes on Aniston’s post and another 2.7 million views and more than a million likes on Cox’s account.

The post is flooded with a ton of reactions.

“She’s got game (face),” joked Reese Witherspoon aka Rachel’s sister Jill. “Hahahaha I am Jen,” wrote Sarah Hyland.

Many Friends fans also left comments.

“This is so Monica and Rachel, damn!” posted an individual. “That was fun to watch... nice seeing friends having some fun!” shared another. “I could watch this 10x I love it so much! You’re the cutest!” added a third.

In case you’re wondering, here’s another video of Cox reminding us of Monica:

View this post on Instagram

Saturday night....

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Well, these videos sure are a treat for us Friends fans. What about you?

tags
top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In