The one in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox played pool and gave us major Friends flashbacks

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:57 IST

If you’re a Friends fan (who isn’t), you probably remember how competitive Monica got during any game. Well, this video shared by both Courteney Cox, who played the character of Monica on the legendary series, and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel in it, is giving people similar Friends flashbacks. The two friends played a game of pool and while one couldn’t quite ace it, the other was, well, there for her.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” wrote Aniston who clearly needed some more time on the pool table to brush up her skills. Cox, one the other hand, was the adorable friend recording her bestie. “I may have had a good night... but could my friend BE any cuter?” she wrote, also reminding us of Chandler.

Posted about 13 hours ago, the video has collected over 7.4 million views and 2.1 million likes on Aniston’s post and another 2.7 million views and more than a million likes on Cox’s account.

The post is flooded with a ton of reactions.

“She’s got game (face),” joked Reese Witherspoon aka Rachel’s sister Jill. “Hahahaha I am Jen,” wrote Sarah Hyland.

Many Friends fans also left comments.

“This is so Monica and Rachel, damn!” posted an individual. “That was fun to watch... nice seeing friends having some fun!” shared another. “I could watch this 10x I love it so much! You’re the cutest!” added a third.

In case you’re wondering, here’s another video of Cox reminding us of Monica:

Well, these videos sure are a treat for us Friends fans. What about you?