These people are getting social during social isolation in the safest way possible. Watch

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:49 IST

Humans are social creatures so it is no surprise that many are finding it tough being in social isolation. However, the budding friendship of these two strangers is an inspiration for all those out there seeking some new friendly contact.

This picture was shared on the subreddit ‘humans being bros’ on April 6. It shows the interaction between two strangers who are practicing social distancing. The post has informatively been titled, “So I sit at my desk all day and do school work/work-work, and there’s a guy in the apartment building next to mine that does the same. We sometimes make eye contact. Yesterday I had enough; time to make some friends, social distance style”. And they did!

The duo made paper signs and stuck them up on the windows, very 2008 Taylor Swift style.

Here is how their interaction went. The initial post read, “Want to be friends”? To which the person responded with, “Me? Sure! I’m (the person’s name which was not disclosed to the Reddit community). You”?

“Hi, (person’s name). Nice to meet you! I am Steve. What do you do?”, said Steve. His friendly next-door-neighbour responded with, “Hi Steve! I write thesis and play games. How about you”? The conversation carried on like this as a new broship blossomed.

The post currently has almost 48,000 upvotes and over 600 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this amazing share. One person wrote, “I love this. There should be more of this”. To which the original poster responded with, “It’s the highlight of my day! I love waking up and seeing what he’s messaged back”.

Another said, “Thank you for sharing your silver lining. I hope you become great friends”. While a Reddit user wrote, “Imagine being so boss with social skills that you are able to make friends from a distance. I can’t even make a friend when they approach me first. OP, you are truly a star”.

Some people on the thread told the original poster to exchange phone numbers with his new friend and text rather than waste paper. But where is the fun in that? A text exchange of the same conversation would have been fifty-per cent less wholesome, don’t you think?

