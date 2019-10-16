e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Thief sets down gun to collect loot, woman grabs it and stops robbery

Shared on Paducah Police Department Kentucky’s Facebook page, the video shows an armed robber entering the hotel.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman’s quick-thinking saved the day.
The woman’s quick-thinking saved the day. (Facebook/Paducah Police Department Kentucky)
         

A hotel clerk’s quick-thinking saved the day when she grabbed a gun used by a robber and efficiently stopped an ongoing burglary. A video of the incident was captured and shared online. Since being shared, people can’t stop praising the woman’s bravery and presence of mind.

Shared on Paducah Police Department Kentucky’s Facebook page, the video shows an armed robber entering the hotel. Soon, the masked robber threatens the clerk and demands money. Eventually, she places the money on a countertop in front of her. To collect his loot, the robber places down the gun - seizing the opportunity the clerk quickly grabs the gun and points it towards the robber. Immediately, the bugler flees the scene.

Along with description of the perpetrator and the crime, the department shared the video on October 9. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed over 1,000 shares, close to 550 reactions and more than 300 comments.

People couldn’t stop praising the woman and flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of reactions. Most were impressed about how calm she remained during such a dangerous situation.

“I want to hear the audio or at least see an interview with this amazing woman!!! So calm and cool!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m impressed with this woman’s calmness,” commented another. “She is AMAZING! Hope he is caught,” wrote a third. “That woman deserves an award!!” suggested a fourth. “That was a sharp quick thinking clerk!! Bravo!” wrote a fifth.

Did the woman’s quick-thinking impress you?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
PM Modi attacks Opposition for ‘insulting’ Savarkar over Bharat Ratna move
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
Global Hunger Index: India ranked lowest in South Asia, 8 spots behind Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News