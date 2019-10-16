Thief sets down gun to collect loot, woman grabs it and stops robbery

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST

A hotel clerk’s quick-thinking saved the day when she grabbed a gun used by a robber and efficiently stopped an ongoing burglary. A video of the incident was captured and shared online. Since being shared, people can’t stop praising the woman’s bravery and presence of mind.

Shared on Paducah Police Department Kentucky’s Facebook page, the video shows an armed robber entering the hotel. Soon, the masked robber threatens the clerk and demands money. Eventually, she places the money on a countertop in front of her. To collect his loot, the robber places down the gun - seizing the opportunity the clerk quickly grabs the gun and points it towards the robber. Immediately, the bugler flees the scene.

Along with description of the perpetrator and the crime, the department shared the video on October 9. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed over 1,000 shares, close to 550 reactions and more than 300 comments.

People couldn’t stop praising the woman and flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of reactions. Most were impressed about how calm she remained during such a dangerous situation.

“I want to hear the audio or at least see an interview with this amazing woman!!! So calm and cool!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m impressed with this woman’s calmness,” commented another. “She is AMAZING! Hope he is caught,” wrote a third. “That woman deserves an award!!” suggested a fourth. “That was a sharp quick thinking clerk!! Bravo!” wrote a fifth.

Did the woman’s quick-thinking impress you?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST