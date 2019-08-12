This 52-yr-old Kerala cloth vendor is a ‘real hero’ for flood victims, and all

it-s-viral

It is often said tragedy brings out the best human side in people. A small-time cloth vendor M Naushad in Kerala’s Ernakulam emptied his whole shop and sent all cloth material to relief camps across the state.

The gesture of 52-year-old Naushad, however, didn’t go unnoticed. Moved by his act, some people posted his video carrying sacks of clothes on his head on social media. From film stars to political leaders all queued up to appreciate the selfless act.

Some even offered help but he politely refused. “I have been doing this regularly. During the last flood also I did this. But this time somebody took the video and posted it. I don’t like publicity and I personally feel it is my duty,” he said adding he was not bothered about the stardom on social media.

A “real hero” was hailed by many including film stars Jayasurya, Siddique. “Very kind of you Naushad,” wrote a Facbook user. “Big salute brother,” commented another. “God bless you,” wrote a third.

Naushad has been selling clothes in Ernakulam Broadway for many years. “This is my way of celebrating Eid Al-Adha. How can you celebrate Eid when your fellow people who lost everything in flood and landslides are huddled in relief camps? he asked.

This spirit was evident in other parts of the state as many avoided celebrations on Eid. Many religious leaders and mahal committees have urged believers to avoid festivities and channel these resources to the people camping in shelters.

In Kozhikkode, a temple organized a gala vegetarian feast for Muslim brethren on temple premises to mark the occasion.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 18:10 IST