This baby elephant is winning netizens’ hearts with its adorable actions. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:38 IST

Have you ever wondered how a day in the life of a baby elephant looks like? From discovering new things like their own trunks or a simple leaf to being goofy, their everyday antics consist of things which make them absolutely adorable. Also, the videos capturing those actions of baby elephants are such that can easily make anyone smile. The latest addition to that list is a clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

Shared on Twitter, the 22-second-long clip is a compilation of a few small videos. From the baby elephant poking another jumbo to it running around, the clip captures various scenes.

Take a look at the adorable video:

I am watching this on loop.

Loveable 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/xtgaJIrNf7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2020

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views along with more than 1,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the baby jumbo’s activities. Many even showered the comments section with heart emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

So cute❤️❤️. The elephant calves acts make us forget our worries and enjoy them thoroughly🙏 — Subbu (@subbu75) September 19, 2020

The 100 mt. Flat race was the cutest. It seemed he was surprised that he fell down. — Running nose (@runningnose) September 19, 2020

Hahaha 😂 dis made my day soooo cute 😍😍😍 — @$♈️ (@astheticgirl25) September 19, 2020

Elephants are so cute! 😂 — Debbie Nester (@DebbieNester1) September 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?