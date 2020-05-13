This bobcat’s big leap looks like a stunt out of Total Wipeout

it-s-viral

Do you remember watching people tumble and slip, then get up only to fall down again on the show Total Wipeout? The game show had participants running extreme obstacle courses and besides making you laugh out loud, the show would have you on the edge of your seat. But you may be wondering why we’re mentioning the show now. Well, this video of an animal’s big leap may just remind you of the series. A video posted on Twitter shows a bobcat jumping from one pillar to another to cross a stretch of water.

The video has been shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. “In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat,” she tweeted along with the video.

The incredible video shows the animal assessing and calculating the distance it needs to jump over. Then with a long and easy leap, it crosses over to the other side and continues to jump over the next consecutive pillars like it’s no big deal.

In all our lives, there will be a moment to take a big leap. Do it right, just like this big cat. Via Digvijay Singh Khati Sir pic.twitter.com/JfDZJFGcAq — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 13, 2020

Posted earlier today, the video has garnered over 8,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets and counting. The video and the inspiring caption has left many impressed.

“We humans think that only we analyse and act, but see how good they calculate and perfectly execute,” comments a Twitter user. To this, another replied with, “I have cats at home and I can vouch for it. They indeed are very calculative. My older cat first observes, calculates, and he lands at the exact spot he’s supposed to. This amuses me every time. Even the younger is like that. Cats are gifted!”

This individual learnt another thing from the video. “It taught me another lesson too, madam. The first step is always the toughest. After that all are a breeze,” they tweeted.

The video was originally shared by YouTuber Louisiana KingDYL in April.

