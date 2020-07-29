This cat seriously can’t believe its hooman isn’t sharing his food. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:27 IST

Remember the scene from Friends in which Joey tries to use “that weird eye-contact thing” - as Chandler calls it - to get Monica to forgive them and let them in for Thanksgiving dinner? Well, it appears the cat in this video may have watched that episode because it seems to be doing the same thing. And just like Joey, the reason is some delicious food.

Posted on Reddit, this short clip shows the kitty staring at its hooman who is enjoying what the cat surely thinks is a tasty treat. The clip shows the cat keeping its gaze fixed on its hooman who refuses to share his food with the feline.

While the cat keeps its expression pretty consistent throughout the video, a little change towards the end of the video says a lot. “The ‘You’re not going to share??’ Eye Twitch,” the clip is appropriately captioned.

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 24,000 upvotes and several comments.

“That eye twitch at the end is just the cherry on top,” posts an individual. “Such disrespect has never been seen by cat before,” shares another. Maybe that’s what that eye twitch was all about.

“That cat has more self-control than most humans,” adds a third and well, that does seem right. “She needs just one little bite... please!” requests a fourth.

Well, we sure hope that cat got a little bite at least. What do you think about it?

