e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This cat seriously can’t believe its hooman isn’t sharing his food. Watch

This cat seriously can’t believe its hooman isn’t sharing his food. Watch

The clip shows the cat keeping its gaze fixed on its hooman who refuses to share his food with the feline.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:27 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This cat does not seem happy.
This cat does not seem happy. (Reddit/downriverrowing)
         

Remember the scene from Friends in which Joey tries to use “that weird eye-contact thing” - as Chandler calls it - to get Monica to forgive them and let them in for Thanksgiving dinner? Well, it appears the cat in this video may have watched that episode because it seems to be doing the same thing. And just like Joey, the reason is some delicious food.

Posted on Reddit, this short clip shows the kitty staring at its hooman who is enjoying what the cat surely thinks is a tasty treat. The clip shows the cat keeping its gaze fixed on its hooman who refuses to share his food with the feline.

While the cat keeps its expression pretty consistent throughout the video, a little change towards the end of the video says a lot. “The ‘You’re not going to share??’ Eye Twitch,” the clip is appropriately captioned.

Click To Expand

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 24,000 upvotes and several comments.

“That eye twitch at the end is just the cherry on top,” posts an individual. “Such disrespect has never been seen by cat before,” shares another. Maybe that’s what that eye twitch was all about.

“That cat has more self-control than most humans,” adds a third and well, that does seem right. “She needs just one little bite... please!” requests a fourth.

Well, we sure hope that cat got a little bite at least. What do you think about it?

Also Read | Cat yells into his hooman’s ear to let her know he doesn’t appreciate the late dinner serving. Watch

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In