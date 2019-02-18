This child’s hilarious note on why he didn’t do homework wins Internet

Most children hate doing homework. If you ask them why, kids can come up some hilarious explanations and interesting excuses in the hope of giving their homework a miss. However, one child’s delightful note explaining why he didn’t do his homework has many on the Internet thoroughly impressed and entertained.

A tweet posted recently shows the note written by a boy, 14, when he was asked to explain why didn’t do his homework.

“So my cousin and his wife got an email from their sons teacher. He didn’t do his hw so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got...” says the tweet posted on February 14. The note, since being posted, has collected over 3.5 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 99,000 retweets – and still counting.

From explaining how the weekend is “stress free time” meant to spend with family and friends to how doing homework makes him feel unhappy, here’s the kid’s explanation:

“I was not surprised,” Edward Cortez’s mother Roxand told Huffington Post UK. “Eddie is always full of humour, and he doesn’t like homework.”

On Twitter, people couldn’t help but be impressed with Edward.

“That kid is gonna do big things in life,” says one Twitter user. “That paper is better than whatever homework assignment he didn’t do,” says another. “He about to grow up and be a lawyer,” says a third.

Here’s how others on Twitter reacted to the note:

What do you think of this note?

