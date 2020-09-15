e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This clip of a water-filled balloon bursting in slow motion is oddly satisfying. Watch

This clip of a water-filled balloon bursting in slow motion is oddly satisfying. Watch

As the video goes on, the water-filled balloon is pricked, which results to a magnificent visual treat.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The water-filled red balloon is pricked by a stick and the result is mesmerising.
The water-filled red balloon is pricked by a stick and the result is mesmerising.(Instagram/@simdiuygula)
         

The Internet offers a wide variety of videos that are extremely pleasant and calming to watch. These videos usually fall under the ‘oddly-satisfying’ category. And this post, shared on Instagram, captures the essence of the category perfectly. It shows the bursting of a water-filled balloon in slow motion, in not one, but two clips. The videos have since captivated netizens.

Shared by simdiuygula, a visual arts page, the post comes with two clips with different settings. In the first clip, a red balloon hangs over a basket atop a glass. As the video goes on, the water-filled balloon is pricked, which results to a magnificent visual treat.

In the second video, the water-filled red balloon is pricked by a card and the result is equally mesmerising.

“Oddly satisfying,” reads the caption when translated from Turkish.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on September 12, the clips have garnered over 17,500 likes and many stunned comments from netizens. While some awe-struck people flooded the comments section with clapping hands emojis, others couldn’t stop scoring the visual treat with a perfect score of ten on ten.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Woww,” exclaimed an Instagram user. “Too good, 10/10,” commented another. “How satisfying,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this visual treat?

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In