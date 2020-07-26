e-paper
This dad matches his masks with his ties, people think he's a 'genius'

This dad matches his masks with his ties, people think he’s a ‘genius’

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 6.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People can’t get enough of these images of the man who wears masks that match with his ties.
People can’t get enough of these images of the man who wears masks that match with his ties. (Twitter/@ki_eeks)
         

With masks turning into a necessity and a must-have item while stepping outside, people from across the world have started giving their unique twist to the print and design of the item to make it more fashionable – of course, while ensuring safety. This dad is one such individual and now a Tweet shared by his daughter has wowed people. Chances are by the time you go through the images shared on the Twitter thread, you’ll be a fan of his – just like so many tweeple.

A Twitter user wrote, “Dad... whyyyyy,” along with a facepalm emoji and shared two images. The images show her dad wearing masks which perfectly matches with his ties. This fashionable statement of the man has now won people over.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered over 6.7 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 82,000 retweets.

This is not all, in the Twitter thread, the original poster shared a series of other images of her dad and we must say he looks dapper in all of them. Take a look:

She also shared a video where her dad also shows the socks he’s wearing and guess what, the colour perfectly matches with the mask and the tie.

Here are some more images from the thread for you to enjoy:

An excited Twitter user commented, “He’s using the pocket squares for the masks? He’s genius!” and this reaction was expressed by a few others too. While answering to the user of the micro-blogging site, the original poster tweeted, “Yes!!! He said it came with it when he bought them and his GF just sewed them up.” Another individual joined the conversation and wrote, “I’m glad you said this cause I was wondering how they found matching fabric.”

What do you think of this Twitter thread?

