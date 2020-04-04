This dad serves the fanciest meals to his toddler and we’re a little jealous
Meet Mr Booth, who loves the fancy dishes at L’Dad’s Chateau.it-s-viral Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:43 IST
Just because you can’t leave home it doesn’t mean you can’t have fancy meals. This dad is serving some excellent meals with a fine dining experience to his two customers and frankly, we’re seeing red as we nibble on some micro-wave popcorn. Not that popcorn isn’t awesome… we’re thankful to you for being a part of our lives when there isn’t much else. OK, we digress.
Instagram user boothums has been posting videos of his guest of honour, Mr Booth, who loves the fancy dishes at L’Dad’s Chateau. We’re not sure we can do justice to fare out by this dad so we’ll just introduce you to his posts. He describes the food he’s serving the best.
Here’s fine looking lunch service for Mr Booth and his dognitary… (Oh god, we can’t even…)
#lunch service today at L’Dad’s Chateau with our best regular and his visiting dognitary: Spinach Nuggified with a Cheese All That border by our Rachel Leigh Cook featuring Pepper Jack and a Neutral Cheese, Depressed Berries, and an Herb Mayonnaise and Chobani dollop of the Greek Variety. Followed by a CharPoocherie Board. #ChefsTable #ChefsLife #Serverlife #artofplating #foodie #parenting #dadgoals #dadlife #dadjokes #badpuns #ohcuisine #food #babiesofinstagram
We’re not sure we understand all the words in this post but we still wish we could be Mr Booth or his guests at this table.
We messed around at lunch service today at L’Dad’s, after Mr. Booth couldn’t get in at ‘The Number of the Day Is Eleven Madison Park.’ Started our VIP off with an aperitwofrontif from our mixologist featuring deconstructed ice. Then we got a little dangerous with Pollo Naranja over a bed of rock garden rice, not-so-sucky succotash, and bananas flamMichaelbé. #chefstable #serverlife #cheflife #foodie #bibgourmand #michelintirestar #quarantinelife #quarantine #coronavirus #dadlife #dadgoals #parenting #feedinglittles #babyboy #dadandson
For this lunch hosted by Mr Booth for his business partners, L’Dad’s Chateau brought their A game. (Yes, those are Mr Booth’s business partners not stuffed toys, please)
Mr. Booth hosted a #businesslunch today with his partners, so we knew we had to be on our A game. Luckily our sous chef had freshly caught tuna from a can, and she knew just what to do. She calls this dish: ‘A Pair of O-Pears Watch Over a School of Oh...Four Tuna Taking in a Performance of Karmin Burrata.’ Which features four balls of a Jessica Simpson protein, avocado sans toast, D’Anjou going to eat that, Burrata kissed by chives, and a relish the moment; paired with an unfractionalized Alta Dena. #chefstable #serverlife #chefslife #quarantinelife #quarantine #coronavirus #foodie #dadandson #feedinglittles #chef #food #babiesofinstagram (Yes, I know it’s Carmina...but Mr. Booth really likes dancing to bangin’ raps by the American pop duo, Karmin; who he recommends you check out when you’re done obsessing over his adorable nods of approval).
L’Dad’s Chateau has been receiving raving reviews and charming comments on Instagram.
“He always nods in the end! He approves! So cute!” says an Instagram user. This is great, because not everyone appreciates the effort.
“These are fantastic. I’ve been preparing molecular gastronomy for the cat every evening and suggesting appropriate pairings, although she has not appreciated it at all,” comments another with disappointment.
One is simply interested in how that business lunch went. “How did the meeting go? Did you finish the tuna? Love your Toddler Talk. Your dad makes me laugh and keeps my spirit up.”
Some others, not unlike us, have been left with unrealistic expectations. “Feel like my mom should be doing this for me,” reads a comment.
What do you think about these fancy meals at L’Dad’s Chateau?