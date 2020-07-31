This doggo is here to warm your heart with his hugs. Watch

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:17 IST

Are you someone who loves showering others with hugs? Then chances are that you’ll relate to this video of a doggo named Stanley. Even if not, this is such a clip which may leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on the cutie’s personal Instagram profile, the video shows Stanley hugging another doggo. Though the other four-legged furry creature is much larger than Stanley – and not particularly thrilled by his antics - the small doggo is making every effort to give a hug with all he has.

Shared with the caption, “free hugs,” the video has now won people over. There’s a possibility you’ll join that group after seeing the clip.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered over 5,700 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 1,700 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the antics of the adorable dogs and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

“Sooo cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hugs for you guys. You’re so sweet,” expressed another. “I want a hug too,” said a third and there were many who wanted the same. To be honest, who wouldn’t like a hug from such a cute creature?

“Hug followed by a nip in the ear, how cute,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

