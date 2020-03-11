This hooman surfer and his royal doggo are friendship goals. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:27 IST

Highlights The clip was posted by stylwire on Instagram.

It has since been shared on subreddit ‘rarepuppers’ and has accumulated 44,700 upvotes and 240 comments.

The clip, titled ‘The King is here!’, is sure to make you swoon.

We cannot decide who is the luckier one in this clip. Is it the doggo who is sitting on what appears to be a beach chair attached to an automatic surfboard, getting fanned by a leaf of some sort? Or is it his human who is standing behind the makeshift thrown fanning the cutie, collecting extra coolness credit for taking his pet with him into the water?

It is unclear when the video was originally recorded but stylwire posted it on his Instagram seven-weeks ago as a potential ‘Throwback Thursday’ homage to this epic moment with the caption ‘Fan me Hooman’. The video has since been shared on the subreddit ‘rarepuppers’ and has accumulated more than 44,700 upvotes and 240 comments. The clip, that has been shared with the title ‘The King is here!’, is sure to make you swoon.

The users of the thread were in awe (pun intended) of the ‘smol animol’ and his determined human who made this moment possible. Some were so inspired by this recording that they were ready to change their life’s trajectory. This user wrote, “I’m quitting my job and taking my dog to Hawaii to live this life”. Others were quick to jump on the bandwagon with one user responding with “I’ll go with you too. I’m very easy to take care of, no worries”.

Now making a living on a cluster of world-renowned holiday islands is no monetary joke, as pointed out by one commenter. But another Reddit user has found the perfect job for the instance. They said, “May I have a job as the head of belly rubs and pets when you don’t have any time for your pupper?”

Ah, we do not know how many hoops stylwire had to jump through to make this surfer dog moment possible but we sure are glad that it exists. Now here is to hoping that this trend catches on and we see many more royal doggo surfer clips on the internet.