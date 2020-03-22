This isn’t the crime scene this doggo will have you believe. Find out what’s happening

it-s-viral

Taking a quick glance at this picture may make you feel a bit uneasy. The scene almost looks like it is a Zootopia murder mystery. Certain questions may arise in your mind. Such as why is this doggo passed out on the floor of a store that sells glasses? Or what are those red stains on him? And where is this picture taken that there is fan pointed at this peacefully passed-out pupper?

Well, we have got some answers. Shared on Reddit under the subreddit ‘pics’ on March 20, this photo is split into two parts. The top bit shows a puppy lying on its back with its four paws by its side, belly exposed. He is smeared all over with red stains that even cover the floor. Just looking at this bit of the picture may evoke confusion or anxiety in some but a quick glance at the second half of the picture makes things clear.

It shows the doggo staring at the camera with its tongue out in an ‘uh-oh’ expression. Turns out it had got its paws on some strawberry jam.

We wonder if he looks so because he realises what he’s done. All that sugar, natural or not, couldn’t possibly be good for his little tummy, right?

The picture is captioned “Just taking a nap after eating all the strawberry jam” and has over 64,900 upvotes and almost a 1,000 comments.

Reddit welcomed this picture which is clearly a mood for anyone who has experienced food coma after a successful Swiggy order. One person said, “I’m glad it’s jam. If you go by the first pic, it looks like that dog got murdered”. They later went on to add, “and is a puppy eating strawberry jam in a glasses store really the strangest thing to happen this week? The way this week has been going, I’m not sure it’s even top ten”.

Some people speculated that it wasn’t actually jam the pupper ate but dragonfruit. One comment read, “he ate dragon fruits. There’s no strawberry and no jam here. The pic is from Vietnam”. Another Reddit user joined in to explain the glass store situation by saying, “this is in Vietnam and people often make their residence and storefront in the same building. They live in their shop”.

Whatever this cutie may have eaten, we’re just glad he got to have a satisfactory snack and then a well-deserved nap. After all, eating can often be a tiresome task and food coma is a real thing, even in the canine community.