This odd looking alien spawn is actually a baby bird, netizens are still in disbelief. Watch

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:56 IST

The Internet is a treasure trove of cute and feel-good videos but at times it also churns out quite creepy ones. A few days ago, a video of a creature went viral because of its resemblance to the Marvel villain Venom and this time an equally scary video of a bird has created a stir online.

Posted on Twitter, the video features a rather peculiar looking creature that is seen eating something out of a tube. It is now freaking out netizens as it has unsettling and weird spots all around its mouth that looks like small teeth. Bearing much similarity to the character Demogorgon of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the creature has sparked scary thoughts among many.

Check out the video:

Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020

The clip of the odd creature has garnered over 32,800 views and tons of shocked comments from netizens. While some wrote that it is a spawn of evil, others tweeted joked that it could easily be an alien offspring. People expressed an array of opinions about the being in the video.

Baby shark dododo — LassieWolf (@LassieWolf) April 23, 2020

Baby raptor — Prim (@RDuvont) April 23, 2020

In the thread, it was clarified that the rather strange looking thin is actually a baby bird, and probably one of African Silverbill, Gouldian Finch, or Estrildid finch chick.

What do you think?