e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This odd looking alien spawn is actually a baby bird, netizens are still in disbelief. Watch

This odd looking alien spawn is actually a baby bird, netizens are still in disbelief. Watch

Bearing much similarity to the character Demogorgon of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the creature has sparked scary thoughts among many.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:56 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A scary video of a bird has created a stir online.
A scary video of a bird has created a stir online.(Twitter/@AnimalsandFools)
         

The Internet is a treasure trove of cute and feel-good videos but at times it also churns out quite creepy ones. A few days ago, a video of a creature went viral because of its resemblance to the Marvel villain Venom and this time an equally scary video of a bird has created a stir online.

Posted on Twitter, the video features a rather peculiar looking creature that is seen eating something out of a tube. It is now freaking out netizens as it has unsettling and weird spots all around its mouth that looks like small teeth. Bearing much similarity to the character Demogorgon of the Netflix series Stranger Things, the creature has sparked scary thoughts among many.

Check out the video:

The clip of the odd creature has garnered over 32,800 views and tons of shocked comments from netizens. While some wrote that it is a spawn of evil, others tweeted joked that it could easily be an alien offspring. People expressed an array of opinions about the being in the video.

In the thread, it was clarified that the rather strange looking thin is actually a baby bird, and probably one of African Silverbill, Gouldian Finch, or Estrildid finch chick.

What do you think?

tags
top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news