'This one's scary!' say netizens about sonification video of Helix Nebula. Do you agree?

‘This one’s scary!’ say netizens about sonification video of Helix Nebula. Do you agree?

“This is audible nightmare fuel,” read one comment under the post shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 01:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This recording was shared on November 9.
This recording was shared on November 9. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

There is no sound in space. However, with the process of sonification, wherein different pitches are attached to various ‘lights’ seen in an astronomical image, cosmic information can be conveyed in interesting and novel auditory ways. As fascinating as sonification videos may be to watch and listen to, this particular one seems to be having a wholly different effect on netizens. This clip, which shows what the Helix Nebula would ‘sound’ like, is giving Instagram users the heebie-jeebies. Check out the video to decide if you find it spooky as well.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this recording was shared on November 9. The caption of the post details what it shows. It reads, “The Helix Nebula is 655 light-years away from us, and 3 light-years across! Near the end of a Sun-like star’s life, nebulae like this form when the star sheds some of its outer material”.

“In this sonification, red light is assigned lower pitches and blue light is assigned higher pitches. Just as the frequencies of light increase from red to blue, frequencies of sound increase from low to high pitches. While there’s no sound in space, sonifications like this help us conceptualize the data in astronomical images in a new, auditory way!” the text further goes on to explain.

Check out the video, but beware, nightmares may ensue:

Since being shared on the photo and video platform just a few hours ago, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 3.2 lakh likes and many comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This one’s scary”.

Another individual wrote, “This one kinda scared me”. “This is audible nightmare fuel,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

